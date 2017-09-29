Top 10 Most Anticipated Autumn 2017 Anime
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Sep 29, 2017 02:37 JST
- Tags: Autumn, Hoozuki no Reitetsu, Love Live!, Osomatsu-san, Rankings, Sangatsu no Lion
Kadokawa’s group company GzBrain has revealed the results of its latest ranking, which asked voters about the one upcoming autumn show that they are most excited to see – with sequels unsurprisingly comprising most of the ranking, as they tend to do.
3. Hoozuki no Reitetsu Season 2
6. Himouto! Umaru-chan Season 2
8. Inuyashiki
9. Love Live! Sunshine!! Season 2
10. Kino’s Journey -the Beautiful World- the Animated Series