Kadokawa’s group company GzBrain has revealed the results of its latest ranking, which asked voters about the one upcoming autumn show that they are most excited to see – with sequels unsurprisingly comprising most of the ranking, as they tend to do.

The ranking:



1. Sangatsu no Lion Season 2

2. Osomatsu-san Season 2

3. Hoozuki no Reitetsu Season 2

4. Shokugeki no Soma Season 3

5. Kekkai Sensen Season 2

6. Himouto! Umaru-chan Season 2

7. Mahou Tsukai no Yome

8. Inuyashiki

9. Love Live! Sunshine!! Season 2

10. Kino’s Journey -the Beautiful World- the Animated Series