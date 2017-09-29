RSSChannel

Kadokawa’s group company GzBrain has revealed the results of its latest ranking, which asked voters about the one upcoming autumn show that they are most excited to see – with sequels unsurprisingly comprising most of the ranking, as they tend to do.

The ranking:


1. Sangatsu no Lion Season 2

Top10-Most-Anticipated-Autumn-Anime-2017-GzBrain-1

2. Osomatsu-san Season 2

Top10-Most-Anticipated-Autumn-Anime-2017-GzBrain-2

3. Hoozuki no Reitetsu Season 2

Top10-Most-Anticipated-Autumn-Anime-2017-GzBrain-3

4. Shokugeki no Soma Season 3

Top10-Most-Anticipated-Autumn-Anime-2017-GzBrain-4

5. Kekkai Sensen Season 2

Top10-Most-Anticipated-Autumn-Anime-2017-GzBrain-5

6. Himouto! Umaru-chan Season 2

Top10-Most-Anticipated-Autumn-Anime-2017-GzBrain-6

7. Mahou Tsukai no Yome

Top10-Most-Anticipated-Autumn-Anime-2017-GzBrain-7

8. Inuyashiki

Top10-Most-Anticipated-Autumn-Anime-2017-GzBrain-8

9. Love Live! Sunshine!! Season 2

Top10-Most-Anticipated-Autumn-Anime-2017-GzBrain-9

10. Kino’s Journey -the Beautiful World- the Animated Series

Top10-Most-Anticipated-Autumn-Anime-2017-GzBrain-10



