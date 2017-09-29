Shenmue III Developer Diary “It’s Still Awful”
Demanding fans have still shown disapproval for the long desired Shenmue III, with the release of a new developer diary causing many to find the newly implemented facial animations to not be good enough, in addition to the fact that the character models are still “rather dated”.
The new developer diary unveiling the game’s facial animations (which fans complained were missing in the game’s first trailer):
As always, the content is still in-development and subject to change; Shenmue III will launch next year for the PC and PS4.
And I thought the graphics on MvC3 looks crappy...
I'll be honest. I don't know what this game is, but I was curious about the hype.
These models look like they are from a PS2>
I cannot believe any company would allow these to leak for a next gen game, much less be proud of them.