Shenmue III Developer Diary “It’s Still Awful”

Demanding fans have still shown disapproval for the long desired Shenmue III, with the release of a new developer diary causing many to find the newly implemented facial animations to not be good enough, in addition to the fact that the character models are still “rather dated”.

The new developer diary unveiling the game’s facial animations (which fans complained were missing in the game’s first trailer):

As always, the content is still in-development and subject to change; Shenmue III will launch next year for the PC and PS4.