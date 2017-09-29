Gamers Nude Onsen Finale
Dull gamer anime Gamers has finally come to a conclusion whilst using some nude onsen bathing as a last ditch effort to secure more attention, causing many to hope that the BD will reveal nipples to help make the series more memorable…
Omake:
trash anime of the year
Trash of the year is exaggeration, has already had worse thing ..
Anime just to watch and kill the time .. will hardly have other seasons ..
Speaking of the season, this one was really weak ..
And it seems that the next one will not have weight releases either.