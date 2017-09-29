Eiyuu Densetsu III Absolutely Pantsu-Packed

The third installment in the Eiyuu Densetsu series, Eiyuu Densetsu Sen no Kiseki Suri III, has been earning accolades in more ways than one as fans have discovered that they can easily look up the skirts of all the game’s wonderful women – with their pantsu even being reflected by glossy floors.

Some screenshots showing off some of the girl’s perfect posteriors and pantsu:

Eiyuu Densetsu Sen no Kiseki Suri III is available now for the PS4.