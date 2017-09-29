50% of Men: Tattooed Women “Undateable”

50% of Japanese men consider women with tattoos completely worthless as dating partners, whilst 90% of Japanese with tattoos regret ever putting needle to flesh, according to the latest survey to delve into the depths of loathing Japanese bear towards inked-up degenerates.

Conducted over the Internet by Tokyo Isea Clinic, the survey in question gathered the opinions of 350 men and women in their twenties, thirties and forties, all living in Japan.

When participants were asked if they would ever get a tattoo, an unsurprising 81.4% stated that the thought never crossed their mind – when questioned why, responses of “I don’t understand the significance of getting one” and “it has the demerit of lasting forever” were the most common.

15.4% of people said they had thought about getting one but ultimately decided not to and only 3.1% of those questioned have ever had one at all – most of which were women (5.1% vs 1.1% of their respective sexes).

In regards to what participants think of those with tattoos, 44% believed they were “scary” and had an anti-societal image, 29.4% thought they were embarrassing or a sign of youthful indiscretion, 26.9% said they thought they would impede their day to day life, and 26.3% regarded them as unpleasant – only a mere 3.4% found such walking freak-shows attractive.

When participants were asked if they would ever date an inked individual, a whopping 74.9% said it would never happen (and for 33.1% of women and 50.9% of men it was “out of the question”), with more than half of the men regarding such markings as a desecration of the fabulous female form.

56.5% of the people who refuse relationships with tatted out freaks listed being unable to introduce them to their parents as a major negative, 46.9% thought them scary and possessed of an anti-social image, and 35.1% simply found the tattooed look an eyesore.

Some of the main reason for getting them in the first place included such gems as “just because” (72.3%), “though it looked cool” (67.7%) and “because a celebrity had them” (35.5%).

Of those Japanese brave, impulsive, stupid or criminal enough to have tattoos, 90.9% “regretted” the decision.

