Top 10 Strongest & Cutest Seiyuu

Top10-Strongest-Prettiest-Seiyuu-2017-3

Another popularity contest has come forth in the form of this seiyuu ranking, which asked voters who they believe to be both the strongest and cutest of all seiyuu – causing a lovely woman who has been in seemingly every anime ever to snag first place.

The ranking:


1. Hanazawa Kana

Top10-Strongest-Prettiest-Seiyuu-2017-1

2. Fukuhara Haruka

Top10-Strongest-Prettiest-Seiyuu-2017-2

3. Hirano Aya

Top10-Strongest-Prettiest-Seiyuu-2017-3

4. Minase Inori

Top10-Strongest-Prettiest-Seiyuu-2017-4

5. Amamiya Sora

Top10-Strongest-Prettiest-Seiyuu-2017-5

6. Yuuki Aoi

Top10-Strongest-Prettiest-Seiyuu-2017-6

7. Uesaka Sumire

Top10-Strongest-Prettiest-Seiyuu-2017-7

8. Tomatsu Haruka

Top10-Strongest-Prettiest-Seiyuu-2017-8

9. Ogura Yui

Top10-Strongest-Prettiest-Seiyuu-2017-9

10. Uchida Maaya

Top10-Strongest-Prettiest-Seiyuu-2017-10



