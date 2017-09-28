Top 10 Strongest & Cutest Seiyuu

Another popularity contest has come forth in the form of this seiyuu ranking, which asked voters who they believe to be both the strongest and cutest of all seiyuu – causing a lovely woman who has been in seemingly every anime ever to snag first place.

The ranking:



1. Hanazawa Kana

2. Fukuhara Haruka

3. Hirano Aya

4. Minase Inori

5. Amamiya Sora

6. Yuuki Aoi

7. Uesaka Sumire

8. Tomatsu Haruka

9. Ogura Yui

10. Uchida Maaya