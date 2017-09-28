Sure to be regarded as their most despicable move yet, the world renowned and incredibly profitable anime movie Kimi no Na wa is set to receive a live action adaptation from none other than money-grubbing Hollywood, proving none too shocking to some since the film’s vast income made such a fate an inevitability.

J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: Episode VII) and Lindsey Weber will be producing the film alongside the original film’s producer, Genki Kawamura; academy award-nominated screenwriter Eric Heisserer (Arrival, Final Destination 5) will be writing the script and both Paramount and Bad Robot will be cooperating together with TOHO to distribute the movie across Japan.

Original director Shinkai Makoto commented on the affair:

“Kimi no Na wa is a film created with the innate imaginations of a Japanese team and put together in a domestic medium. When such a work is imbued with Hollywood film-making, we may see new possibilities that we had been completely unaware of. I am looking forward to the live-action film with excited anticipation.”

Genki Kawamura is seemingly oblivious to Hollywood’s well-known reputation for bastardizing famous Japanese franchises, as indicated by his statement:

“Until I met with the people from Bad Robot, I thought this was just a dream, but it seems it’s the real thing now. I can’t think of a better team to bring Kimi no Na wa to a rebirth than J. J. Abrams and his team. And Arrival, which Eric Heisserer wrote, was one of the most moving sci-fi films I’ve seen in recent years. I believe that Eric will depict the climax of Kimi no Na wa, which mixes science fiction and a love story, in the best possible way.”

The horrific announcement may cause otaku to immediately assume that every new Japanese creation that becomes popular will end up being destroyed by Hollywood, a fate that some feel will next befall the beloved Kemono Friends, though it seems Kadokawa are already on the move in that regard…