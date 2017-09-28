Animation studio CoMix Wave Films (the studio responsible for animating the ridiculously worshiped Kimi no Na wa) has produced a special animation showing off various hot-spots throughout Canada as part of a special tourism campaign, utilizing the ever powerful medium of anime to ensure the most attention.

The brief yet beautiful animation:

The special tourism campaign is intended to draw in Japanese tourists to the country and was created in cooperation with “Destination Canada” (a tourism group that markets Canada internationally), a group owned by the Canadian government (meaning the Canadian government essentially paid for the creation of an “anime”).

Makoto Shinkai (the director of Kimi no Na wa) has also previously directed a short animation, one that was advertising a mail order cram school tutoring service: