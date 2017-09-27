Kemono Friends fans have been sent into apoplexy after discovering that Kemono Friends director Tatsuki had been abruptly fired, with the late explanation that blamed him for “use of the property without informing the relevant parties” doing little to appease them.

Tatsuki himself delivered the heartbreaking news via Twitter:

“This is sudden, but it has been decided that I am to be disconnected from the Kemono Friends anime. It seems that the official decision was handed down from Kadokawa. I’m sorry, I also feel really disappointed by this.”

Fans on Twitter and other social media sites (including western fans) demonstrated their rage over this sudden and unexplained atrocity with nasty words and illustrations:

Their fury also extended to the anime’s first episode on NicoNico Douga:

Even Kadokawa’s Wikipedia page suffered casualties:

A petition demanding that Tatsuki be brought back has managed to accrue over 21,000 supporters in less than a day.

Tatsuki had also recently directed an animated short for a collaboration with Nissin Foods, causing the situation to become even more bewildering…

The official explanation from Kadokawa and company is now that “[they] made use of the property without sharing information or communicating with the relevant departments, and when asked to cooperate in providing such information in advance whilst developing the project further in future, declined and expressed their intent to withdraw” – indicating either some rockstar level production behavior from the studio or severe mendacity on the part of the publishers.