Gochuumon Usagi Nude Filter Skinny Dipping Abounds
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Sep 27, 2017 03:30 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Gochuumon Usagi, Mizugi, NicoNico Douga, Nude Filter, Oppai
The cute and innocent Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka? has become a target for perverted artists as demonstrated by this NicoNico Douga video, stripping the anime’s moe girls of their bathing suits but sadly leaving behind the irritating rays of light that plague most TV-aired shows.
FFS forget this sh*tty non uncensoring sh*t!
Wow, folks can do nudist filtering in one episode?