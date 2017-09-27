RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otaku Dan

Ota7


Cosmetics CM Outrage “Ugly People Are A Burden”

Controversial-Cosmetics-CMs-1

Controversial-Cosmetics-CMs-2

Controversial-Cosmetics-CMs-3

Lohas Pharmaceutical Company has become the next target to be bombarded with hate from the internet as its new series of CMs has labeled unattractive men as an annoyance, though others have praised the fact that it accurately depicts women as people who care only about looks.

The series of CMs, which have all been struck with an inconceivable amount of dislikes:

The CMs seem to imply that ugly people have no chance at all with someone attractive and that personality means nothing, a blazing red pill for their audiences to swallow…



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Top 25 Most Overrated Anime
    Luscious Leviathan Ero-Figure
    Haruka Morishima Nendoroid
    Shingeki no Kyojin PVs Swing into Action
    Kokonoe Ero-Cosplay by Tsuyato Quite Feral
    Northern Ocean Princess Cosplay Overwhelmingly Cute
    Thigh Ero Gallery
    “Duckface + Nekomimi Maid = China’s Cutest Cosplayer Yet!”


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments