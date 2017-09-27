Cosmetics CM Outrage “Ugly People Are A Burden”

Lohas Pharmaceutical Company has become the next target to be bombarded with hate from the internet as its new series of CMs has labeled unattractive men as an annoyance, though others have praised the fact that it accurately depicts women as people who care only about looks.

The series of CMs, which have all been struck with an inconceivable amount of dislikes:

The CMs seem to imply that ugly people have no chance at all with someone attractive and that personality means nothing, a blazing red pill for their audiences to swallow…