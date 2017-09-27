RSSChannel

Bunny Girl Lingerie Raising More Than Cash

Yet another luscious lingerie design has been convincing amorous individuals to shell out cash via crowd funding to make the outfit a reality, this time featuring an extravagant bunny girl theme that will make lonely males wish they had a girlfriend to slip into it.

The idea was created by desirable cosplayer Senki3a with aid from apparel label Mocolle, who have previously aided in producing the miko swimsuit and other fascinating outfits – the beautiful bunny girl lingerie:

The popular outfit has already managed to accrue over ¥1,300,000 of its ¥1,500,000 goal, those wishing to donate have 52 days to get their money in – the bunny girl lingerie will cost ¥8,950 (about $80).



