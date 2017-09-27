Atlus DMCAs Emulation Group Over Persona 5

The developers behind “RPCS3”, a popular PlayStation 3 emulator, have been dealt a DMCA request from Atlus, an action that was likely brought on by the developer group heavily advertising the fact that their software is capable of running Persona 5.

The developer’s website and Patreon page were temporarily affected by this DMCA, with Atlus claiming that the emulator’s ability to run Persona 5 is an infringement of their IP – though this argument was not enough to force Patreon to shut down the group’s account.

However, it seems Atlus were more concerned over the poor quality of the emulator rather than the legality of the matter (or at least are cunningly spinning it this way rather than seem Nintendo-tier killjoy rights-holders), as shown by their statement on the issue via their official website:

“We believe that our fans best experience our titles (like Persona 5) on the actual platforms for which they are developed. We don’t want their first experiences to be framerate drops, or crashes, or other issues that can crop up in emulation that we have not personally overseen. We understand that many Persona fans would love to see a PC version. And while we don’t have anything to announce today, we are listening! For now, the best way to experience Persona 5 is on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3.”

Atlus concluded by stating that they appreciated the publicity generated by the event, which may have been their incentive the whole time:

“We appreciate the awareness generated by the emulation community for Persona 5 and know that it is a fantastic example of how much people are loving our game. We want to keep bringing you titles like Persona 5. Unfortunately, when our content is illegally circumvented and potentially made available for free, in a format we do not think delivers the experience and quality we intend, it undermines our ability to do so by diverting potential support from new audiences. We want to continue having a dialogue about where and how you would like to play our games. Please let us know what you think.”

The RPCS3 team addressed the take-down claims in a Reddit thread, stating that they are skeptical of Atlus and their argument that Persona 5 should not be available to players on PC since those using the emulator must dump their own legal copy of the game:

“Why Atlus would choose this time to target this project will probably never be known. We choose not to speculate about the reasons at this time and hope for there to be open communication with Atlus. We firmly believe we operate within a legal framework and will continue to work on RPCS3, undeterred.”

The official RPCS3 website and Patreon account are both still available but have removed all mention of Persona 5.