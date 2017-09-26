Those who have been eagerly awaiting a 3rd season for the magical To Aru Majutsu no Index may have only a short time left to wait as news of a 3rd season has been leaked, an unofficial announcement but one that fans have clamored about regardless.

Animax variety show Anime Culture Club wrote up a preview for their impending October 1st episode, claiming that To Aru Majutsu no Index’s producer Kohei Kawase and editor Kazuma Miki will be making guest appearances and that the 3rd season has been green-lit:

“To Aru Majutsu no Index, captivating many fans since season 1 began airing in 2008 and season 2 in 2010. Over six years later, the broadcasting of season 3 has been green-lit! About a decade after season 1, what kind of story will turn out?”

This text has since been altered (perhaps confirming its validity), but the episode will air on the same day of the “Dengeki Bunko Autumn Festival 2017” where an announcement panel will take place.