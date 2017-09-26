Tenshi no 3P Musically Concludes
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Sep 26, 2017 19:12 JST
- Tags: Children, Comedy, Endings, Image Gallery, Moe, Music, Project No.9, Tenshi no 3P
The 12th final broadcast of precious child band anime Tenshi no 3P has unsurprisingly led to a successful musical performance, with the last bit of service accompanying it likely doing little to save the show from being added to the pile of forgotten anime.
Omake:
This was a lolicon show that also was anti lolicon (main and winning girl is old hag), so it doesn't sell shit.
They dug their own grave.