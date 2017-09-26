New Hole!! “Features A*ba’s Succubus Form”
- Categories: H, News
- Date: Sep 26, 2017 19:11 JST
- Tags: Anime Goods, Dutch Wife, New Game!, Onanism, Otaku, Parody, Ronery
New Game’s twintailed main heroine Suzukaze Aoba has proven cute enough to acquire herself an onahole parody called the “New Hole!!“, depicting the developer girl in her naughty succubus form and bound to be a must-buy for those somehow convinced that it simulates her fictional vagina.
The New Hole!! can be procured and added to collections now.