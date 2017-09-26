Miko Kanna Noukin Taimaki Miko Molestation Eroge

Another pixel-style action side-scroller of the erotic sort has emerged courtesy of Maruru Software, with “Miko Kanna Noukin Taimaki” following the adventures of a miko battling the evil spirits who have cursed the people of a nearby village – or being ravaged non-stop by the aforementioned, should that be more preferable.

In true action side-scrolling style, the eroge’s story is virtually non-existent as it merely follows the journey of the shrine maiden heroine attempting to save her village; though since the title is an eroge, a light story may be for the best.

Players can experience the retro title that is Miko Kanna Noukin Taimaki now.