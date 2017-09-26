Gargantuan Mammon Cosplay “Massively Fake But Still Sexy”
- Date: Sep 26, 2017 02:58 JST
A rather massive cosplay of Sin: Nanatsu no Taizai’s Mammon has bounced into view, astute oppai aficionados however have determined that the cosplayer is utilizing some sort of fake chest prosthetic, unfortunately destroying the sexiness for some while others are seemingly unbothered.
Boobs may be fake but the ass is real!
It looks like she's wearing a pair of fake boobs. Those don't even look like implants either, they look too much like plastic.
i agree. they're some of those detachable boobs. the shine on the skin does make it look plastic.