RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Jappydolls


Busty-Cidney-by-Maruta-Kentarou

Those hoping that the Final Fantasy franchise will soon return to its turn-based roots may likely be disappointed, as Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata has informed the masses that action RPG Final Fantasy XV will be gaining yet more content throughout 2018 – certain to infuriate the game’s many detractors.

An interview was had with the director during Tokyo Game Show 2017, where it was revealed that this endeavor was being done solely to strengthen the game’s flimsy story at the request of fans:

“When those fans who were complaining about the story from the early days are now completely satisfied with the overall experience, that’s the moment when we can say as a team that we’re pleased with what we did for Final Fantasy XV.”

“Not only are we further investigating characters through additional episodes, if we don’t convey the setting that is the foundation of the world, we won’t be able to convey the characters’ way of life.”

Tabata is currently building a team to accomplish this daunting task; even though the game sold rather well, Tabata claims that his team won’t feel satisfied until they’ve met the demands of fans – so those tired of seeing the dapper young men fight battles in real time will still have some time to wait…

Final Fantasy XV can be acquired for the PS4 or Xbox One now.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Bokura no Sex Tighter Than Ever
    Alice Vaguely Remembers a Major Song…
    Steins;Gate Zero Announced
    World of Warcraft Ero-SFM Bones An Elf
    Large vs Small Breast Battle Gallery
    Comiket 89 Day 1 Braves The Cold
    Ero-Cosplay Goddess Dons Haruhi Seifuku
    Dynasty Ahri Cosplay Fantastically Floral


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments

  • Anonymous on September 26, 2017 21:00
    Tenshi no 3P Musically Concludes
  • There was 1 really bad 'zoom' where all the girls were 'toddlers' standing infront of him, really bad animation in this final ep.... More
  • Anonymous on September 26, 2017 20:58
    Tenshi no 3P Musically Concludes
  • The master Lolicon conquers the world, will he conquer miku hatsune next?... More
  • Anonymous on September 26, 2017 20:43
    Anime Invades the WWE
  • Already been done by some amateur fans of a certain idol anime, featuring professional level animation, with more actions than most wrestling anime or actual... More
  • Anonymous on September 26, 2017 20:20
    Anime Invades the WWE
  • Thanks for reminding me why I do not associate with either of those two groups... F A G S... More
  • Anonymous on September 26, 2017 20:01
    Tenshi no 3P Musically Concludes
  • This was a lolicon show that also was anti lolicon (main and winning girl is old hag), so it doesn't sell shit. They dug their own... More
  • Anonymous on September 26, 2017 19:30
    Hajimete no Gal Dub “Light Novel Readers = Horny Losers”
  • Alejandro Saab as Junichi Hashiba Jamie Marchi as Yukana Yame Alison Viktorin as Yui Kashii Annabel Thorne as Kokoro Shiina Brad Smeaton as Shinpei Sakamoto Brittany Lauda as Nene Fujinoki Cris... More