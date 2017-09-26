Those hoping that the Final Fantasy franchise will soon return to its turn-based roots may likely be disappointed, as Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata has informed the masses that action RPG Final Fantasy XV will be gaining yet more content throughout 2018 – certain to infuriate the game’s many detractors.

An interview was had with the director during Tokyo Game Show 2017, where it was revealed that this endeavor was being done solely to strengthen the game’s flimsy story at the request of fans:

“When those fans who were complaining about the story from the early days are now completely satisfied with the overall experience, that’s the moment when we can say as a team that we’re pleased with what we did for Final Fantasy XV.” “Not only are we further investigating characters through additional episodes, if we don’t convey the setting that is the foundation of the world, we won’t be able to convey the characters’ way of life.”

Tabata is currently building a team to accomplish this daunting task; even though the game sold rather well, Tabata claims that his team won’t feel satisfied until they’ve met the demands of fans – so those tired of seeing the dapper young men fight battles in real time will still have some time to wait…

Final Fantasy XV can be acquired for the PS4 or Xbox One now.