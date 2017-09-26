Anime Invades the WWE
- Date: Sep 26, 2017 02:58 JST
The burly man-on-man sport of wrestling has become an unexpected gathering place for western anime fans as the latest bout has revealed that anime-centric signs were being flailed around in the background, certain to bewilder many western fans to say nothing of the story-line potential if McMahon and company take any notice.
Some of the anime signs being waved around, with one particularly carefree fan possibly being responsible for most of them:
This is not the first time that anime has made an appearance in a wrestling ring:
Wrestler Marcellus Black – Brennan Williams – is apparently also an avid anime fan (his Twitter account is “Great Black Otaku“) as one of his devastating attacks is the “Nico Nico Knee”:
Keep anime from WWE theyll bastardize it even more than Netflix and Hollywood if they can get away with it