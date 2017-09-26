RSSChannel

Anime Invades the WWE

WWENoMercy-Event-Anime-Signs-1

WWENoMercy-Event-Anime-Signs-2

WWENoMercy-Event-Anime-Signs-14

The burly man-on-man sport of wrestling has become an unexpected gathering place for western anime fans as the latest bout has revealed that anime-centric signs were being flailed around in the background, certain to bewilder many western fans to say nothing of the story-line potential if McMahon and company take any notice.

Some of the anime signs being waved around, with one particularly carefree fan possibly being responsible for most of them:

WWENoMercy-Event-Anime-Signs-1

WWENoMercy-Event-Anime-Signs-2

WWENoMercy-Event-Anime-Signs-3

WWENoMercy-Event-Anime-Signs-4

WWENoMercy-Event-Anime-Signs-5

WWENoMercy-Event-Anime-Signs-6

WWENoMercy-Event-Anime-Signs-7

WWENoMercy-Event-Anime-Signs-8

WWENoMercy-Event-Anime-Signs-9

WWENoMercy-Event-Anime-Signs-10

WWENoMercy-Event-Anime-Signs-11

WWENoMercy-Event-Anime-Signs-12

WWENoMercy-Event-Anime-Signs-13

WWENoMercy-Event-Anime-Signs-14

This is not the first time that anime has made an appearance in a wrestling ring:

WWE-Event-Previous-Anime-Signs-1

WWE-Event-Previous-Anime-Signs-2

WWE-Event-Previous-Anime-Signs-3

WWE-Event-Previous-Anime-Signs-4

WWE-Event-Previous-Anime-Signs-5

WWE-Event-Previous-Anime-Signs-6

WWE-Event-Previous-Anime-Signs-7

WWE-Event-Previous-Anime-Signs-8

WWE-Event-Previous-Anime-Signs-9

WWE-Event-Previous-Anime-Signs-10

WWE-Event-Previous-Anime-Signs-11

WWE-Event-Previous-Anime-Signs-12

Wrestler Marcellus Black – Brennan Williams – is apparently also an avid anime fan (his Twitter account is “Great Black Otaku“) as one of his devastating attacks is the “Nico Nico Knee”:



    Comment by Anonymous
    04:10 26/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Keep anime from WWE theyll bastardize it even more than Netflix and Hollywood if they can get away with it

    Reply to Anonymous


