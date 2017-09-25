RSSChannel

Top 10 Anime Fire-Wielders

The rather common concept of a fire-wielding anime character has become the next topic of a new thought-provoking ranking, which has resulted in the fiery fighter of one famous pirate series taking home the gold.

The ranking:


1. Portgas D. Ace (One Piece)

2. Roy Mustang (Full Metal Alchemist)

3. Hiei (Yu Yu Hakusho)

4. Natsu Dragneel (Fairy Tail)

5. Recca Hanabishi (Flame of Recca)

6. Charizard (Pokemon)

7. Sabo (One Piece)

8. Genryuusai Shigekuni Yamamoto (Bleach)

9. Sailor Mars (Sailor Moon)

10. Akainu (One Piece)

