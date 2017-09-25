Top 10 Anime Fire-Wielders
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Sep 25, 2017 21:30 JST
- Tags: Fairy Tail, Full Metal Alchemist, One Piece, Pokemon, Rankings, Yu Yu Hakusho
The rather common concept of a fire-wielding anime character has become the next topic of a new thought-provoking ranking, which has resulted in the fiery fighter of one famous pirate series taking home the gold.
1. Portgas D. Ace (One Piece)
2. Roy Mustang (Full Metal Alchemist)
3. Hiei (Yu Yu Hakusho)
4. Natsu Dragneel (Fairy Tail)
5. Recca Hanabishi (Flame of Recca)
8. Genryuusai Shigekuni Yamamoto (Bleach)
9. Sailor Mars (Sailor Moon)
lol @ 3 OP characters