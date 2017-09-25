Tokyo Game Show 2017 Booth Babes Fabulously Flaunt
Much like all years prior, Tokyo Game Show 2017 has been no exception when it comes to displaying hundreds of ravishing booth babes and cosplayers, with the gorgeous 3D maidens possibly being the entire incentive of visiting the event for some attendees.
Some of the jaw-dropping women at the venue:
On one hand, it's cool that all of those women have jobs. It's always good when people get work. On the other hand, if you have to resort to half naked women to do your advertising, your product is trash. Good products sell themselves. The floor should be free of half naked ladies, and instead should be filled to the brim with awesome games and promo materials (that aren't half naked ladies, unless your game is naked ladies the video game).