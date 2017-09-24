Top 10 Most Fitting Roles of Mitsuishi Kotono

Long-time seiyuu Mitsuishi Kotono has gotten some much needed attention as this ranking has sorted out her roles that voters believe were her most best-suited, with her most outstanding achievement apparently being the lead role of a legendary magical girl anime.

1. Tsukino Usagi (Sailor Moon)

2. Katsuragi Misato (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

3. Boa Hancock (One Piece)

4. Murrue Ramius (Gundam Seed)

5. Nobita’s Mama (Doraemon)

6. Hondo Hidemi (Detective Conan)

7. Nico Yazawa’s Mother (Love Live!)

8. Shiota Hiromi (Ansatsu Kyoushitsu)

9. Reception Succubus (KonoSuba)

10. Sugou Asuka (Future GPX Cyber Formula)