Top 10 Most Fitting Roles of Mitsuishi Kotono

Top10-Roles-MitsuishiKotono-Most-Fitting-2017-9

Long-time seiyuu Mitsuishi Kotono has gotten some much needed attention as this ranking has sorted out her roles that voters believe were her most best-suited, with her most outstanding achievement apparently being the lead role of a legendary magical girl anime.

The ranking:


1. Tsukino Usagi (Sailor Moon)

Top10-Roles-MitsuishiKotono-Most-Fitting-2017-1

2. Katsuragi Misato (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Top10-Roles-MitsuishiKotono-Most-Fitting-2017-2

3. Boa Hancock (One Piece)

Top10-Roles-MitsuishiKotono-Most-Fitting-2017-3

4. Murrue Ramius (Gundam Seed)

Top10-Roles-MitsuishiKotono-Most-Fitting-2017-4

5. Nobita’s Mama (Doraemon)

Top10-Roles-MitsuishiKotono-Most-Fitting-2017-5

6. Hondo Hidemi (Detective Conan)

Top10-Roles-MitsuishiKotono-Most-Fitting-2017-6

7. Nico Yazawa’s Mother (Love Live!)

Top10-Roles-MitsuishiKotono-Most-Fitting-2017-7

8. Shiota Hiromi (Ansatsu Kyoushitsu)

Top10-Roles-MitsuishiKotono-Most-Fitting-2017-8

9. Reception Succubus (KonoSuba)

Top10-Roles-MitsuishiKotono-Most-Fitting-2017-9

10. Sugou Asuka (Future GPX Cyber Formula)

Top10-Roles-MitsuishiKotono-Most-Fitting-2017-10



