Tokyo Game Show 2017 Trailers As Far As The Eye Can See
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Sep 24, 2017 19:56 JST
- Tags: Dead or Alive, Events, Sword Art Online, Tokyo Game Show, Trailer, Video Gallery
Footage of recently released and upcoming titles has littered every inch of this year’s Tokyo Game Show, bound to be a paradise for gamers despite the fact that an abundance of the trailers were already revealed during the 2017 PlayStation Press Conference a few days ago…
A few of the trailers present at the event:
I see you in that DOA trailer, Nyo-sama~! Looking lovely as always!