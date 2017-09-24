Shoko-tan’s Pussy Now in Heaven

The beloved Mamitasu of mind-boggling nekoblogger Shoko-tan has passed away, a saddening event that her harsher detractors likely see as a welcome release for the much put upon feline…

Shoko-tan’s beautiful felines are often the subject of her many disturbing photos, most of which involved her sucking on their poor heads – her now deceased cat Mamitasu even managed to acquire his own anime.

Shoko-tan’s tweet announcing the sad news:

On September 19th, my beloved Mamitasu suddenly died. Immediately after I was going to bed, his breathing had stopped. I do not understand the cause or reason and I was not ready to come to grips with it either. Mamitasu was always by my side and gave me lots of love. I also humbly thank you all and accept the great deal of love you had for Mamitasu.

A video created by a fan that compiles numerous photo of Shoko-tan with her beloved cat: