Netflix’s Neo Yokio Redefines “Bad Anime”

Jaden Smith’s self-insert anime Neo Yokio has unsurprisingly been ill-received by everyone with any sense, with complaints ranging from the poor art and animation to its agonizing decision to mash numerous anime tropes together for no reason other than to convince a pampered halfwit acting talent is a hereditary trait.

The Netflix original series was made by Production I.G. and Studio Deen, an absolute waste of talent that will surely damage their reputations – various websites were given the “privilege” of seeing the series early, and Netflix seemingly forgot to pay off the reviewers:

“Instead of feeling like an anime parody, it’s easier to see Neo Yokio as a bad show desperately trying to fit in with the rest of the anime on Netflix” – IGN “Kaz is an easy character to hate because he’s based entirely on Smith’s Twitter persona.” – Polygon “In six episodes of TV animation, there’s not even a single moment of truly dynamic action, nothing that’s boldly visually inventive.” – Anime News Network “Like Gossip Girl before it, Neo Yokio falls short of any real socioeconomic criticism, too in love with the aesthetics of the lifestyle to tear it down in any real way.” – Den of Geek

Some of the many negative remarks those online had to say about the “anime”: