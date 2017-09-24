Funimation has once again taken egregious liberties with an English dubbed anime, this time with the scriptwriter for Hajimete no Gal feeling the need to lambaste readers of perverted light novels by calling them “horny losers with mommy issues” and a cavalcade of other insults.

The scriptwriter for the anime is “mysteriously unknown“, but many are suspecting toxic feminist Jamie Marchi to be behind the alterations since she is a voice actress for the show – much like with Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon, where she wrote the script and made an abundance of suitably pozzed perversions of the original.

The absurd changes in the English dub of Hajimete no Gal, which decries light novel readers as woman haters who are quick to call real women “jail bait”:

Junichi: You’re crossing a line. You can’t make highschool girls read that crap! Boss: Ah, come on they’re just some light novels. Junichi: They may be light novels but they’re heavy on the creepy sex stuff! Boss: Of course! Where’s the fun in forcing these jail bait tricks (chicks?) to read something decent? Plus, most the freaks who come in here hate women so seeing girls degraded gives them boners and makes them happy! Junichi: Well maybe think about how these girls feel for once! Maybe they don’t wanna be debased just so you can sell a few more shit chicken wings to horny losers with mommy issues? Boss: Check out the balls on this kid! Come in here and lecture me, you dick-less cuck!

“Book day’s been cancelled you guys. Another win for you SJW millenials.”

One of Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon’s controversially altered scenes is already long the subject of outrage online:

Lucoa: Hey! Tooru: Oh hi! What are you doing here Lucoa? Lucoa: To see you and bring these. Want some snacks? Tooru: Duh, thank you. What are you wearing that for? Lucoa: Oh, those pesky patriarchal societal demands were getting on my nerves. So I changed clothes. Tooru: Give it a week, they’ll be begging you to change back.

This is not the first time Funimation’s dubbing crew has managed to get on the wrong side of history, as the scriptwriter for Prison School apparently felt the need to push the full Kool-Aid Gamergate narrative.