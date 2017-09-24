El Dorado Ero-Animation Loop by Zone “More Western Crap”
Constantly praised western ero-animator Zone has released his next short animated loop, unfortunately featuring yet another maiden from a western creation as the succulent senorita Chel from “The Road to El Dorado” is depicted in childhood nostalgia destroying moral turpitude.
I don't see a problem with ZONE making more western-related animations, this one is actually pretty good.
"is depicted in childhood nostalgia destroying moral turpitude"
you are retard
no love for brown chicks?