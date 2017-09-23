A new virtual reality game has been announced for the popular Sword Art Online, forcing players into the same scenario as the anime and causing many to hope it will be a full-fledged title and not just a 20-minute gimmick meant to show off the tech…

The game, entitled Sword Art Online: Replication, will be created by Bandai Namco in collaboration with NTT Docomo, a sketch of the player’s character and original heroine Misty was also released:

A test demonstration will commence at the Tokyo Solomachi from December 8th until December 10th, participants will join forces with other Sword Art Online characters in the demo – those interested can apply for the demonstration now.