A new virtual reality game has been announced for the popular Sword Art Online, forcing players into the same scenario as the anime and causing many to hope it will be a full-fledged title and not just a 20-minute gimmick meant to show off the tech

The game, entitled Sword Art Online: Replication, will be created by Bandai Namco in collaboration with NTT Docomo, a sketch of the player’s character and original heroine Misty was also released:

SwordArtOnlineReplication-Character-Illustration

A test demonstration will commence at the Tokyo Solomachi from December 8th until December 10th, participants will join forces with other Sword Art Online characters in the demo – those interested can apply for the demonstration now.



    Avatar of Blazenwhiper
    Comment by Blazenwhiper
    00:56 23/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Even if this game gets a ton of work done on it, VR is still a pretty fledgling gaming system.
    even if it "functions" well, it'll still play like garbage and look even worse.

