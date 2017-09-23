RSSChannel

Top 10 Music-Centric Manga

Top10-Musical-Manga-2017-2

Manga that center around the concept of music or aspiring musicians have served as the focus of this new fascinating ranking, possessing a variety of works that were eventually turned into anime and with one orchestral series managing to reach the top of the list.

The ranking:


1. Nodame Cantabile

Top10-Musical-Manga-2017-1

2. K-ON!

Top10-Musical-Manga-2017-2

3. Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso

Top10-Musical-Manga-2017-3

4. Sakamichi no Apollon

Top10-Musical-Manga-2017-4

5. Aozora Yell

Top10-Musical-Manga-2017-5

6. Beck

Top10-Musical-Manga-2017-6

7. Nana

Top10-Musical-Manga-2017-7

8. Piano no Mori

Top10-Musical-Manga-2017-8

9. La Corda d’Oro

Top10-Musical-Manga-2017-9

10. Kono Oto Tomare!

Top10-Musical-Manga-2017-10



    Comment by Anonymous
    21:46 23/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    where the fuck is Macross?

    Oh I forgot... that shit is already dead and forgotten for good.

    Reply to Anonymous


