Top 10 Music-Centric Manga

Manga that center around the concept of music or aspiring musicians have served as the focus of this new fascinating ranking, possessing a variety of works that were eventually turned into anime and with one orchestral series managing to reach the top of the list.

The ranking:



1. Nodame Cantabile

2. K-ON!

3. Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso

4. Sakamichi no Apollon

5. Aozora Yell

6. Beck

7. Nana

8. Piano no Mori

9. La Corda d’Oro

10. Kono Oto Tomare!