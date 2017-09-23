Top 10 Most Charming Anime Foreigners

One particularly cute moeblob has been selected by otaku to be the most charming anime foreigner, proving that the moe genre still has quite the sizable fanbase as even a character from a hugely popular skating anime was bested by the beloved girl.

The ranking:



1. Alice Cartelet (Kiniro Mosaic)

2. Victor Nikiforov (Yuri!!! on Ice)

3. Irina Jelavic (Ansatsu Kyoushitsu)

4. Camus (Uta no Prince-sama)

5. Vermouth (Detective Conan)

6. KissShot AcerolaOrion HeartUnderBlade (Monogatari)

7. Yuri Plisetsky (Yuri!!! on Ice)

8. Jodie Starling (Detective Conan)

9. Ciel Phantomhive (Kuroshitsuji)

10. Alexandra Garcia (Kuroko no Basket)