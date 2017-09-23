RSSChannel

Top 10 Most Charming Anime Foreigners

One particularly cute moeblob has been selected by otaku to be the most charming anime foreigner, proving that the moe genre still has quite the sizable fanbase as even a character from a hugely popular skating anime was bested by the beloved girl.

The ranking:


1. Alice Cartelet (Kiniro Mosaic)

2. Victor Nikiforov (Yuri!!! on Ice)

3. Irina Jelavic (Ansatsu Kyoushitsu)

4. Camus (Uta no Prince-sama)

5. Vermouth (Detective Conan)

6. KissShot AcerolaOrion HeartUnderBlade (Monogatari)

7. Yuri Plisetsky (Yuri!!! on Ice)

8. Jodie Starling (Detective Conan)

9. Ciel Phantomhive (Kuroshitsuji)

10. Alexandra Garcia (Kuroko no Basket)

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:03 23/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    hol up the phone here
    they have alice but not karen? karen carried the series along with ayaya

    Avatar of Esfruj Esfifurz
    Comment by Esfruj Esfifurz
    02:59 23/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    The trope of "foreigner, therefore blonde" fucking pisses me off. Then they get offended when people say all asians look the same and all asians are Chinese.

