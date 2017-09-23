Top 10 Most Charming Anime Foreigners
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Sep 23, 2017 02:40 JST
- Tags: Ansatsu Kyoushitsu, Conan, Kiniro Mosaic, Rankings, Uta no Prince, Yuri on Ice
One particularly cute moeblob has been selected by otaku to be the most charming anime foreigner, proving that the moe genre still has quite the sizable fanbase as even a character from a hugely popular skating anime was bested by the beloved girl.
1. Alice Cartelet (Kiniro Mosaic)
2. Victor Nikiforov (Yuri!!! on Ice)
3. Irina Jelavic (Ansatsu Kyoushitsu)
4. Camus (Uta no Prince-sama)
5. Vermouth (Detective Conan)
6. KissShot AcerolaOrion HeartUnderBlade (Monogatari)
7. Yuri Plisetsky (Yuri!!! on Ice)
8. Jodie Starling (Detective Conan)
9. Ciel Phantomhive (Kuroshitsuji)
10. Alexandra Garcia (Kuroko no Basket)
hol up the phone here
they have alice but not karen? karen carried the series along with ayaya
The trope of "foreigner, therefore blonde" fucking pisses me off. Then they get offended when people say all asians look the same and all asians are Chinese.