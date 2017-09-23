With Tokyo Game Show 2017 underway, curious event-goers have been experiencing all the desperate attempts by developers to generate interest in their products, with the booth for Gal Gun 2 certainly causing quite the uproar as it involves booth girls getting their skirts blown up to reveal their pantsu.

The breezy booth is meant to imitate the “Demon Sweeper” vacuum device introduced in Gal Gun VR, allowing lonely otaku to experience seeing a girl’s pantsu in real life as well as apparently letting them try and lift the skirt themselves.

A video showcasing the scandalous service, which has likely brought the concept of marketing to a whole new level of desperation:

Players can look for 2D love once Gal Gun 2 hits the PS4 and Nintendo Switch sometime this winter.