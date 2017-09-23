Rance X “The Series Finally Comes to an End”

The supposedly final installment in the lovingly rapacious series known as Rance has at last shown off its first trailer, promising the return of numerous characters from previous entries and bound to have the most explosive array of depraved H-scenes yet.

The Rance series – Alicesoft’s magnum opus – has existed for over 25 years, with the franchise’s impending conclusion naturally making many curious as to what the company’s next project will be – the eroge’s first trailer:

Players can look forward to wreaking havoc both on the battlefield and on unsuspecting women once Rance X is unleashed sometime this winter.