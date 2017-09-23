Kanu Unchou Stripper Bunny Ero-Figure
- Categories: Anime Figures, H, News
- Date: Sep 23, 2017 15:54 JST
- Tags: Cast-off, Ero-figures, Ikkitousen, Mizugi, Oppai, Orca Toys, Oshiri, Usamimi
Ikkitousen’s delightful fighter girl Kanu Unchou has taken up working the pole (that is, her pole-arm) as demonstrated by this new ero-figurine from Orca Toys, dressing her up in a tiny bikini and bunny ears while also giving buyers the opportunity to strip her when she arrives into their hands next February.