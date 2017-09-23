Dragon Ball FighterZ Reveals Android 21

Upcoming generic Dragon Ball Z fighting game “Dragon Ball FighterZ” has informed fans that the game will possess a sexy new character known as Android 21, with her reveal causing quite the commotion and prompting the Dragon Ball Z community to react in the only way they can – by drawing fan-art.

The overly dramatic trailer showing off Android 21:

Only a small portion of the fan-art for Android 21:

Android 21 will grace Dragon Ball FighterZ on PC, PS4 and Xbox One in February of next year.