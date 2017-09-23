DQ SLG Harem V Has All Sorts of Grinding

A2-Wing has introduced yet more Dragon Quest erotica to the world with “DQ SLG Harem V“, a region control simulation RPG boasting plenty of turn-based battles and enticing sex scenes, though players will need to do some grinding to not only make progress but to witness the aforementioned H-content.

DQ SLG Harem V revolves around a giant world and its many nations attempting to fend off the tyranny of the demon king, offering all sorts of compelling battles and plot as well as plenty of opportunities to do perverse things to the many women of the Dragon Quest series.

The rather in-depth DQ SLG Harem V can be purchased now.