Super Mario Odyssey Nets CERO B Rating

Bewilderment has spread across the internet over the reveal of Super Mario Odyssey‘s Japanese rating, with the consistently family-friendly franchise managing to obtain a Cero B rating (ages 12 and up) rather than the usual Cero A (for everyone) and causing many to begin theorizing as to what plumbing of the depths of depravity could have possibly brought on this change.

The U.S. and Europe have also gotten slightly higher ratings for the game (ESRB 10+ and PEGI 7 respectively), which are the highest that any main entry Mario game has ever received – a short description explaining Super Mario Odyssey’s western rating is available via the official ESRB website:

Various reasons as to why the rating has leveled up were concocted, from it being due to the nipple-exposed Mario, the citizens of the game’s “New Donk City” or just the comic mischief – many are doubting that this new rating will affect the game’s sales however, considering how many parents will buy Call of Duty and the like for their impressionable children.

Super Mario Odyssey will make its way to the Nintendo Switch on October 27th.