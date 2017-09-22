RSSChannel

New Pokemon Collectible “Catch Satoshi’s ***!”

A new collectible Pokemon item has been turning some heads due to its rather cheeky appearance, with the initial tweet that revealed the lewd product managing to accrue over 115,000 retweets and 180,000 likes in only 2 days due to the hilarity of the situation.

The unexpected collectible, which seemingly depicts Pokemon protagonist Satoshi exposing his bottom:

How the item is supposed to look:

The plush toy’s humorous appearance was likely due to the negligence of an employee, though the incident has certainly aided in brightening the day of many internet goers.



    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of Nin
    Comment by Nin
    20:31 22/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    The employee might have very well displayed them like that on purpose.

