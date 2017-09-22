Amuro Namie Announces Retirement

Revered J-pop singer Amuro Namie has announced that – after 25 years of being in the industry – it is time to retire, a shocking revelation for many as Namie has been considered a legend, with the accomplished woman being given such labels as “Queen of J-Pop” and the “Japanese Madonna”.

Namie delivered the saddening news by way of her website, stating that she will retire in September of next year and vowing to make her final year one filled with wonderful memories:

“I could not have gone 25 years without your support, for which I am eternally grateful. I plan to make the last year of my music career meaningful by focusing my full attention on creating a final album and performing at concerts.”

Some of Namie’s biggest hits hail from the 90’s, such as “Can You Celebrate?” which sold more than 2 million copies and her first album, “Sweet 19 Blues”, which sold 3 million.

Popular actress Kinoshita Yukina was supposedly greatly devastated by Namie’s announcement as she posted a video on her instagram doing nothing but crying in true attention-whore fashion; many were quick to berate her for using Namie’s retirement as an excuse to gain views and followers.