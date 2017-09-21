Youkoso Jitsuryoku Spontaneous Combat Anime
- Date: Sep 21, 2017 21:12 JST
The 11th episode of over-the-top classroom drama Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e has led to the show’s main characters running into yet more conflict, now introducing ludicrous fight scenes and a bland reveal of the obvious culprit that viewers may be more interested in the brief shower scene than anything else.
Omake: