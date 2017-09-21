Top Downloadable Nutaku Games of September

Those of Nutaku’s vast library of downloadable eroge and visual novels that have gained popularity this month have been sorted into a handy list, perfect for those itching to try out something new in the eroge scene whilst being guaranteed at least some level of quality.

Galaxy Girls provides an erotic experience set in space as players take on the role of a male who was woken up on a mysterious spaceship with a myriad of cute girls to play with.

Harem Party:

A party of objectively the best type awaits players in Harem Party, which revolves around cute girls coming to life from an RPG and the male protagonist being forced to take down an evil demon lord.

Sakura Dungeon:

Winged Cloud’s Sakura Dungeon is an all-girls adventure where a delectable fox maiden attempts to reclaim her dungeon by recruiting an army of other irresistible monster girls along the way.

Mutiny:

The call for booty can be answered with erotic visual novel Mutiny, where a rather unlucky girl has the debt of a captain and her futanari ship-girls thrust onto her – amongst other things.

Hell Girls:

For those who prefer more simplistic games, a match-3 RPG known as “Hell Girls” combines a relaxing puzzle game with the story of a visual novel involving legendary girls saving the world from hell’s demons.