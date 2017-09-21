Square Enix Hiring “Scenario Staff” For Nier Series
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Sep 21, 2017 02:48 JST
- Tags: Announcements, Jobs, Marketing, NieR, Square Enix
Square Enix has revealed that they are looking for scenario staff who will create “Nier-related products and scenarios“, a prime opportunity for any game designer looking for their big break and possibly indicating that a new entry into the Nier series is on the way.
The job openings are unsurprising considering Nier: Automata has not only been very well received but the developers themselves have admitted that they want to work on a sequel (even though it has not been revealed that a sequel is in the works).
The official page stated that those hired will be responsible for sub-quest plots and scenario framing, design instructions such as NPC design specifications and creating item descriptions and the like.
The Square Enix Business Division 6 recruiting page contains messages from NieR series director Yoko Tarou and producer Yosuke Saito:
Yoko Tarou: Hello. NieR series director Yoko Tarou here. Thanks to everyone’s support, it appears that we will be carrying out various developments in regard to NieR. Nonetheless, there are limits to what lazy Yoko can do on his own. So I told Square Enix producer Yosuke Saito, “I can’t handle ANYMORE,” and now I get to round up a team of people to work with me, so I’m putting out a call for talented individuals.
Some people may be concerned by the thought, “What kind of person is Yoko?” I, too, am truly the same and full of worry in regard to, “What kind of people will come our way…?” However, for the time being, I think it may be good for us fellow uneasy people to talk a bit among each other.
*Lick-lick*.
Yosuke Saito: I have consulted with Yoko. What will we do with NieR from here on? This hit was a one-hit wonder, wasn’t it? We’ve hit our peak and there’s no going higher, that must be it. Things like that. But it definitely feels like there are a great many people waiting on the world of NieR. No, I’m sure of it.
That said, Yoko is not God. He’s human. He sometimes cries, and he sometimes gets discouraged. I’d like to take this opportunity to recruit those who could help Yoko and together weave the world of NieR, so we have now begun “NieR-related product scenario staff recruitment.”
It may be hard to get in, but please apply if you’re interested. Thank you.
Don't pull a Mass Effect andromeda, and hire random people to make everything "appeal to a more mainstream audience"
Then again, japan doesn't bother giving these people any attention.
How about releasing a patch for PC version that fixes it's issues?
Maybe should fix your PC. As I am not having issues with the game.