Square Enix Hiring “Scenario Staff” For Nier Series

Square Enix has revealed that they are looking for scenario staff who will create “Nier-related products and scenarios“, a prime opportunity for any game designer looking for their big break and possibly indicating that a new entry into the Nier series is on the way.

The job openings are unsurprising considering Nier: Automata has not only been very well received but the developers themselves have admitted that they want to work on a sequel (even though it has not been revealed that a sequel is in the works).

The official page stated that those hired will be responsible for sub-quest plots and scenario framing, design instructions such as NPC design specifications and creating item descriptions and the like.

The Square Enix Business Division 6 recruiting page contains messages from NieR series director Yoko Tarou and producer Yosuke Saito: