Sonic Adventure 3: “We Won’t Give Fans What They Want”

Constant pleas for Sonic Adventure 3 by the furry community have at last been heard by Sega; unfortunately, the chance for its creation is low as the development team is supposedly more interested in “advancing the series”.

An interview with Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka has revealed that, instead of giving the fans what they want and raking in the profits, the team would rather continue churning out buggy titles that they claim are “advancing the series“:

“I hear people saying that they want Adventure 3, but the path that we’re on and… Adventure 3, what fans want that to be, might not be an advancement of the series. So I don’t want to do an Adventure 3 and step the franchise back just to give the fans what they want.”

Iizuka elaborated on his desire to try new things with the constantly criticized franchise:

“If we can get the gameplay to evolve and get to a place where Adventure 3 makes sense, then you might see an Adventure 3 come out. But we don’t want to take the entire series back to where it was just to make people happy. We want to advance the idea of what a Sonic game is.”

Naturally many can’t help but think that listening to the fans is the way to go, considering Sonic Mania (a game made exclusively by devoted Sonic fans) has been labeled as the highest rated entry in the franchise in 15 years.