IdolMaster: Stella Stage Announced

IdolMasterStellaStage-PV-1

IdolMasterStellaStage-PV-2

IdolMasterStellaStage-PV-3

Those tired of constantly seeing the boring idols from the mobile games may be overjoyed to know that the newly announced “IdolMaster: Stella Stage” will once again feature the franchise’s original 13 idols, seemingly boasting a few new mechanics as well to help spice up the usually similar games.

The game’s first PV, revealed during the 2017 PlayStation Press Conference:

A livestream divulging more info on the game:

Rusty producers can look forward to becoming highly esteemed once more come IdolMaster: Stella Stage’s launch on December 21st for the PS4.



