Hokuto ga Gotoku “Kenshiro is Now A Bartender”

Another look at the upcoming Hokuto no Ken game, Hokuto ga Gotoku, has shown off a surplus of fast-paced action, reacquainting long time fans of the ancient series while not being so remiss as to forget including Kenshiro’s staple battle cry and catchphrase.

The new trailer unveiled at Japan’s 2017 PlayStation Press Conference, which has revealed that Kenshiro has also taken up the art of bartending:

The previous announcement trailer:

Players can assume the role of the indomitable Kenshiro on February 22nd for the PS4.