A secret has been discovered to be laying dormant within the fast-selling Nintendo Switch, revealed to be an emulator containing the old Nintendo game “Golf” – though perhaps the more shocking revelation may be the fact that users must imitate Satoru Iwata’s notable hand gesture in order to gain access to it.

Curious individuals fishing through the console’s pre-loaded software code happened upon a file named “FLOG” (“Golf” backwards, for slower individuals), causing many to become hopeful as Nintendo might soon begin distributing NES games on the Switch – even though most are already available online.

A video showing Golf being played on the Nintendo Switch:

To gain access, users must either wait until July 11th (the day Satoru Iwata passed away) or buy a new console that has yet to connect to the internet (altering the console’s date won’t work as it will be properly adjusted upon connecting) and then use a hand gesture with the controllers that Satoru Iwata was known for doing during the Nintendo Direct presentations:



