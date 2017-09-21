Flying Witch English Dub Soars Into View
Sep 21, 2017
Another randomly selected anime that will be receiving both a western release and an English dub has been none other than Flying Witch, a relatively boring series that has some eager to know if it has any controversial remarks in order to spice things up…
The English dub PV:
Flying Witch will be available on BD/DVD in the west come October 24th.