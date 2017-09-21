RSSChannel

FantasiaHeroineSwimsuitContest-2017-Interim-Results-6

The interim results for Fujimi Fantasia Bunko’s “Fantasia Heroine Swimsuit Contest” (where voters must select their favorite bikini-clad heroine from Fujimi Fantasia Bunko’s many light novels) have been unveiled, with the charming maiden from one visual novel development series currently leading the pack.

The current interim results:


1. Katou Megumi (Saekano)

FantasiaHeroineSwimsuitContest-2017-Interim-Results-1

2. Lina Inverse (Slayers)

FantasiaHeroineSwimsuitContest-2017-Interim-Results-2

3. Rumia Tingel (Roku de Nashi Majutsu Koushi to Akashic Records)

FantasiaHeroineSwimsuitContest-2017-Interim-Results-3

4. Yatogami Tohka (Date A Live)

FantasiaHeroineSwimsuitContest-2017-Interim-Results-4

5. Sistine Fibel (Roku de Nashi Majutsu Koushi to Akashic Records)

FantasiaHeroineSwimsuitContest-2017-Interim-Results-5

6. Sawamura Spencer Eriri (Saekano)

FantasiaHeroineSwimsuitContest-2017-Interim-Results-6

7. Tohka Yatogami Inverse (Date A Live)

FantasiaHeroineSwimsuitContest-2017-Interim-Results-7

8. Tendou Karen (Gamers)

FantasiaHeroineSwimsuitContest-2017-Interim-Results-8

9. Rias Gremory (Highschool DxD)

FantasiaHeroineSwimsuitContest-2017-Interim-Results-9

10. Isuzu Sento (Amagi Brilliant Park)

FantasiaHeroineSwimsuitContest-2017-Interim-Results-10

The 29 “entrants” that voters had to choose from:

FantasiaHeroineSwimsuitContest-2017-Entrants

The final results will be announced on October 21st.



    Comment by Anonymous
    04:24 21/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I like how tohka got on the list twice. Also rip flat girls.

    Reply to Anonymous


