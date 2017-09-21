The interim results for Fujimi Fantasia Bunko’s “Fantasia Heroine Swimsuit Contest” (where voters must select their favorite bikini-clad heroine from Fujimi Fantasia Bunko’s many light novels) have been unveiled, with the charming maiden from one visual novel development series currently leading the pack.

The current interim results:



1. Katou Megumi (Saekano)

2. Lina Inverse (Slayers)

3. Rumia Tingel (Roku de Nashi Majutsu Koushi to Akashic Records)

4. Yatogami Tohka (Date A Live)

5. Sistine Fibel (Roku de Nashi Majutsu Koushi to Akashic Records)

6. Sawamura Spencer Eriri (Saekano)

7. Tohka Yatogami Inverse (Date A Live)

8. Tendou Karen (Gamers)

9. Rias Gremory (Highschool DxD)

10. Isuzu Sento (Amagi Brilliant Park)

The 29 “entrants” that voters had to choose from:

The final results will be announced on October 21st.