Fantasia Heroine Swimsuit Contest Interim Results
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Sep 21, 2017 02:35 JST
- Tags: Akashic Records, Date A Live, Gamers, Mizugi, Rankings, Saekano, Slayers
The interim results for Fujimi Fantasia Bunko’s “Fantasia Heroine Swimsuit Contest” (where voters must select their favorite bikini-clad heroine from Fujimi Fantasia Bunko’s many light novels) have been unveiled, with the charming maiden from one visual novel development series currently leading the pack.
1. Katou Megumi (Saekano)
2. Lina Inverse (Slayers)
3. Rumia Tingel (Roku de Nashi Majutsu Koushi to Akashic Records)
4. Yatogami Tohka (Date A Live)
5. Sistine Fibel (Roku de Nashi Majutsu Koushi to Akashic Records)
6. Sawamura Spencer Eriri (Saekano)
7. Tohka Yatogami Inverse (Date A Live)
8. Tendou Karen (Gamers)
9. Rias Gremory (Highschool DxD)
10. Isuzu Sento (Amagi Brilliant Park)
The 29 “entrants” that voters had to choose from:
The final results will be announced on October 21st.
I like how tohka got on the list twice. Also rip flat girls.