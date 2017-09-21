Dom Perignon X Fancy Label

RSSChannel

Humanity likes two things: being drunk and being fancy. Luckily Japanese designer Tokujin Yoshioka has brought these two concepts together in a single format that lets the world know that being inebriated can now include sparkles.

Dom3

Collaborating with Moet Hennessy, the makers of Dom Perignon, Yoshioka has created a special label has been slapped on the regular bottle which will go on sale in Japanese department stores next week. Basically stealing the idea from rarer Pokemon cards, the label has a three-dimensional hologram that sparkles with “iridescent color”.

The regular Dom Perignon, with fancy label costs 23,000 yen while the Rosé version is 41,000 yen.

Dom1

Beyond that Yoshioka also created a prism to redundantly encase the glass bottle in glass. The effects of which can be viewed in the following, immensely pretentious, video:



