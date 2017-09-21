Aya Hirano Graces Macross Smartphone Game

Anime fans may be shocked to know that the controversial Aya Hirano is in fact still alive as it has been announced that she will be voicing Mylene Jenius in smartphone rhythm game “Uta Macross Sumaho De Culture”, serving as a replacement for Tomo Sakurai (who voiced Mylene in Macross 7 and has since retired).

The official website made the startling announcement; Mylene Jenius, for those unfamiliar:

Aside from voicing Dende in Dragon Ball Super, the washed-up seiyuu hasn’t done much in the way of voice acting recently, apparently being too preoccupied with other important matters in her life – Uta Macross Sumaho De Culture is available for iOS and Android now.